Sixty-four students graduate from Independence High School
Sixty-four Mavericks lined the stage at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center and listened to various speakers while waiting to receive their diplomas. Counselor Sheri Bain, and teachers Rose Jex and Becky Price presented several students with a variety of scholarships.
