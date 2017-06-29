Ranch Rodeo and Indian Relays scheduled
Part of the Celebrate Blackfoot schedule of events will be some 'Ranch Rodeo' events and of course the always popular Indian Relays. Scheduled for two performances, the first of which will be from 6 - 8 p.m. on Friday evening and then again on Saturday evening during the same time frames.
