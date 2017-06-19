'Make Music Day' at Music & Families on Wednesday
Music & Families is hosting a "Make Music Day" from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 21, at its new location at 570 W. Judicial in Blackfoot. Come celebrate the first day of summer and the longest day of the year with other musicians and families.
