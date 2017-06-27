Live Band at Tumbleweed each Saturday

Live Band at Tumbleweed each Saturday

Beginning this Saturday, a live band will perform at the Tikki Bar that is the outside patio at the Tumbleweed Saloon, 40 W. Pacific in Blackfoot. The band, "OCD," will be playing from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. this Saturday.

