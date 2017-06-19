Indian Relays added to celebration
This will be the second year for the running of three Indian Relays and a Ranch Rodeo this Friday, June 30, and Saturday, July 1, in the arena at the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds. These events will be run in conjunction with "Celebrate Blackfoot."
