Flag ceremony at American Legion post Wednesday

In honor of Flag Day, the Blackfoot American Legion Post #23 will host a flag retirement ceremony at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 14. Community members, veterans and the Coast Guard will take part in the ceremony. Its purpose is to honor veterans and demonstrate how to properly retire an American flag.

