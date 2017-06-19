First Round in the books for Von Elm Golf Tournament
Clear skies, moderate temperatures and no wind usually means low scores at Blackfoot Municipal Golf Course, where the annual George Von Elm Memorial Golf Tournament teed off play on Friday morning. The low scores never materialized in the near perfect conditions, but that doesn't mean there weren't some good scores turned in.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Morning News.
Add your comments below
Blackfoot Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man Wants Hospital to Remove Surgical Clip (Jan '08)
|Apr '17
|Peki
|272
|Review: Top Line Auto Sales (Mar '13)
|Feb '17
|Happy customers
|10
|don't eat at the pizza hut on 17th st (Feb '08)
|Feb '17
|WOW
|26
|Any green?
|Feb '17
|Yadayada
|1
|Swingers in Idaho falls
|Feb '17
|Blinky1235
|1
|Destiny Speirs
|Feb '17
|just weird
|1
|Good rescue it was: Yoda the tortoise saved fro... (Dec '16)
|Jan '17
|Still Laughing
|55
Find what you want!
Search Blackfoot Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC