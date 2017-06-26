Fireworks stands open for the fourth of July
The Fourth of July weekend is around the corner, and the desire to buy and light fireworks is growing. Fireworks stands in Blackfoot opened Monday, June 26. Pow wow Fireworks on Mission Road in Fort Hall has been open and selling fireworks since Memorial Day Weekend.
