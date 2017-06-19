Drug Take Back program in Blackfoot
In the "Drug Take Back Program," people are encouraged to trade in their expired or old prescriptions. On Friday, Tammie Scott with the Southeastern Idaho Public Health, Blackfoot Police detective Alan Bollschweiler and Blackfoot Police Office Tyson Infanger, were near Patriot Field in Blackfoot to receive any of these prescriptions-no questions asked.
