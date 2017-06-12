Dogs put through paces at dog show
The Blackfoot Classic Spring Dog Show continues through Sunday, June 18, on the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds. Dogs of all breeds, shapes, colors, talents and ability can be seen in a variety of contests.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Morning News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Blackfoot Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man Wants Hospital to Remove Surgical Clip (Jan '08)
|Apr '17
|Peki
|272
|Review: Top Line Auto Sales (Mar '13)
|Feb '17
|Happy customers
|10
|don't eat at the pizza hut on 17th st (Feb '08)
|Feb '17
|WOW
|26
|Any green?
|Feb '17
|Yadayada
|1
|Swingers in Idaho falls
|Feb '17
|Blinky1235
|1
|Destiny Speirs
|Feb '17
|just weird
|1
|Good rescue it was: Yoda the tortoise saved fro...
|Jan '17
|Still Laughing
|55
Find what you want!
Search Blackfoot Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC