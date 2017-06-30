Civil Air Patrol cut the ribbon on new headquarters
The Idaho Wing Civil Air Patrol cut the ribbon Friday, on the new headquarters located at the Blackfoot Municipal Airport. The new headquarters will be an Aerospace Education Center, where cadets will study STEM as well as leadership skills and aerospace education.
