City plans for two HAWK Systems
In January the City of Blackfoot received a Transportation Alternatives Program One-Time Funding Grant; beating out 28 other projects in Idaho to install a High-Intensity Activated crossWalK beacon in front of the Potato Museum. Recently city treasurer Holly Powell announced to council members that another HAWK system will also be installed at Walker and Highway 91 in front of Short Stop.
