Challis cowboys compete in two rodeos

Challis cowboys put on a good show for hometown rodeo fans in two events at Challis Rodeo Grounds over the weekend, with Ruger Piva winning the bull-riding event at the annual Austin "Spank" Martiny Broncs and Bulls Rodeo on Saturday night. This was the second year in a row that Piva has won the event in front of a large, appreciative hometown crowd.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Challis Messenger.