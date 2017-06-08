Challis cowboys compete in two rodeos

Challis cowboys compete in two rodeos

Challis cowboys put on a good show for hometown rodeo fans in two events at Challis Rodeo Grounds over the weekend, with Ruger Piva winning the bull-riding event at the annual Austin "Spank" Martiny Broncs and Bulls Rodeo on Saturday night. This was the second year in a row that Piva has won the event in front of a large, appreciative hometown crowd.

