Bryon Russell to host basketball clinic in Blackfoot
Former Utah Jazz All-Star forward Bryon Russell will be in Blackfoot on Tuesday, June 13 to conduct a one hour clinic for the youth of the area. As part of the ongoing relationship with the Junior Jazz basketball program, Russell has agreed to the clinic and will be at the school from 10-11 Tuesday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Morning News.
Add your comments below
Blackfoot Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man Wants Hospital to Remove Surgical Clip (Jan '08)
|Apr '17
|Peki
|272
|Review: Top Line Auto Sales (Mar '13)
|Feb '17
|Happy customers
|10
|don't eat at the pizza hut on 17th st (Feb '08)
|Feb '17
|WOW
|26
|Any green?
|Feb '17
|Yadayada
|1
|Swingers in Idaho falls
|Feb '17
|Blinky1235
|1
|Destiny Speirs
|Feb '17
|just weird
|1
|Good rescue it was: Yoda the tortoise saved fro...
|Jan '17
|Still Laughing
|55
Find what you want!
Search Blackfoot Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC