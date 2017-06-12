Bryon Russell to host basketball clinic in Blackfoot

Bryon Russell, who played for 13 years in the NBA with four teams, will hold a clinic at Blackfoot High School Tuesday from 10-11 a.m. There is no charge for the clinic and it is part of the Jr. Jazz program that provides basketball opportunities for youth in the Blackfoot area. Doors will open at 9:30 and seating will be first come-first serve.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Morning News.