Anarchy win Rocky Mountain Football League Title

Doing what they have been doing all season long, the Blackfoot Anarchy handed the ball off to Jarick May and he responded by rushing for nearly 200 yards and led the 9-1 Anarchy to the Rocky Mountain Football League Championship. May was what May has been all year, a tough between the tackles runner who can break a run to the end zone at any time, and he proved it time and time again.

