Anarchy rushing to title behind running back Jarick May
Running back Jarick May of the Blackfoot Anarchy is a major part of the team's success on the field this season. The 23 year old relative youngster on the team has been a pleasant surprise for the coaching staff as he has led the team in rushing and has become a focal point of opposing team's defensive schemes.
