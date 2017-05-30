Anarchy rushing to title behind runni...

Anarchy rushing to title behind running back Jarick May

Running back Jarick May of the Blackfoot Anarchy is a major part of the team's success on the field this season. The 23 year old relative youngster on the team has been a pleasant surprise for the coaching staff as he has led the team in rushing and has become a focal point of opposing team's defensive schemes.

