Zumba fundraiser to help couple adopt child

Amy Mow, owner of Downtown Dance Studio, Mpower Group Fitness Studio and Gold's Gym Fitness have joined together to host a Zumba fundraiser from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 3. The fundraiser will take place at the Downtown Dance Studio, 149 W. Bridge St. in Blackfoot. The cost is $10 per person; donations are accepted.

