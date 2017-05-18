Wreaths needed for Memorial Day ceremony
In preparation for Memorial Day, military and civic organizations, business and families are asked to pay tribute to veterans by providing a wreath for the Memorial Day ceremony. The ceremony begins at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 29, at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in the Grove City Cemetery in Blackfoot.
