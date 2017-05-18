'Think Bigger Blackfoot' is organizing
The organization, "Think Bigger Blackfoot," wants to build a recreation center in Blackfoot. It's inaugural meeting is at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 23. To find the location of the meeting, visit the Facebook page, Think Bigger Blackfoot.
