The Sandy Hook Promise organization speaks to Blackfoot students

2 hrs ago

Mountain View Middle School Principal Wes Jensen arranged for a representative of the organization "Sandy Hook Promise Foundation," to speak to students from the Blackfoot Heritage Sixth Grade, Mountain View Middle School and Blackfoot High School Tuesday about reaching out to students who are often alone and don't have many friends. "We are always looking to help our students," Jensen said.

