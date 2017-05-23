Soroptimist present scholarships to l...

Soroptimist present scholarships to local teens

Sindi Crosland with the Soroptimist International of Blackfoot presented two Independence High School graduates, Presley Elison and Megan Farish, with "Dream it - Be it" scholarships for $500 each Tuesday at the annual Soroptimist installation banquet at Homestead restaurant. "I am extremely happy," Elison said.

