Soroptimist present scholarships to local teens
Sindi Crosland with the Soroptimist International of Blackfoot presented two Independence High School graduates, Presley Elison and Megan Farish, with "Dream it - Be it" scholarships for $500 each Tuesday at the annual Soroptimist installation banquet at Homestead restaurant. "I am extremely happy," Elison said.
