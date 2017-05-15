Sixth-grade student wins essay contest
Saul Del Val, a student at Blackfoot Heritage Sixth-Grade, is a three time winner of an essay contest sponsored by the Lions Club, for the essay he wrote "What Makes America Great." Saul originally won first place in the local competition.
