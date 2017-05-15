Polls open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday
Election workers at Ridge Crest Elementary set up the polling place for the May 16 election on Tuesday. In Blackfoot, the swimming pool bond will be decided and school board members will be elected.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Morning News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Blackfoot Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man Wants Hospital to Remove Surgical Clip (Jan '08)
|Apr 30
|Peki
|272
|Review: Top Line Auto Sales (Mar '13)
|Feb '17
|Happy customers
|10
|don't eat at the pizza hut on 17th st (Feb '08)
|Feb '17
|WOW
|26
|Any green?
|Feb '17
|Yadayada
|1
|Swingers in Idaho falls
|Feb '17
|Blinky1235
|1
|Destiny Speirs
|Feb '17
|just weird
|1
|Good rescue it was: Yoda the tortoise saved fro...
|Jan '17
|Still Laughing
|55
Find what you want!
Search Blackfoot Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC