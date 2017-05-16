Officials approve land transfer for v...

Officials approve land transfer for veterans cemetery

Tuesday May 16 Read more: Post Register

Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter and other statewide elected officeholders approved a land transfer Tuesday necessary to begin an Idaho veterans cemetery in Blackfoot. The four officials on the Idaho Land Board unanimously agreed transferring 40 acres from the state Department of Health and Welfare to the state Division of Veterans Services.

