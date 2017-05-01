Milpitas Editorial: Marianne Weisgerber's passing recalls important group
Historians often look back to categorize and explain who were the people who changed the nature and culture of the community. Generally it has been pointed out by those who study these things that the equivalent group to the founding males back in the early 1950s were their strongly supportive wives.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Milpitas Post.
Add your comments below
Blackfoot Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man Wants Hospital to Remove Surgical Clip (Jan '08)
|Sun
|Peki
|272
|Review: Top Line Auto Sales (Mar '13)
|Feb '17
|Happy customers
|10
|don't eat at the pizza hut on 17th st (Feb '08)
|Feb '17
|WOW
|26
|Any green?
|Feb '17
|Yadayada
|1
|Swingers in Idaho falls
|Feb '17
|Blinky1235
|1
|Destiny Speirs
|Feb '17
|just weird
|1
|Good rescue it was: Yoda the tortoise saved fro...
|Jan '17
|Still Laughing
|55
Find what you want!
Search Blackfoot Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC