I-15 closure paused for Memorial Day traffic

33 min ago

All lanes of Interstate 15 will temporarily open over the weekend in a work zone from the Fort Hall boundary to Burns Road in Blackfoot. That section of road has been under construction since April and has reduced traffic to one lane in both directions.

