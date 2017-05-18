Hospitals break ground on Arco surgic...

Hospitals break ground on Arco surgical suite

Thursday May 18 Read more: Challis Messenger

Wielding golden shovels for the groundbreaking ceremony are, left to right, Shelley Rupp, COO of LRMC; Toni Spencer, LRMC board chairwoman; Senator Jeff Siddoway; Jeff Daniels, Bingham Memorial Hospital CEO; and Bradley Huerta, CEO of LRMC. Lost Rivers Medical Center in Arco and Bingham Memorial Hospital in Blackfoot have announced a partnership aimed at increasing access to surgery for residents of rural Butte and Custer counties.

