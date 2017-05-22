Hometown Advantages for senior center

For those who have accumulated "Advantage Points" from Ridley's Family Market and don't what to do with them, Ridley's has a program, Hometown Advantage that allows customers to donate their points to to various organizations, such as the Blackfoot Senior Center. "We are asking the people in town who don't use their points to donate them to the senior center," said administrative assistant Cara Fitzgerald.

