Hometown Advantages for senior center
For those who have accumulated "Advantage Points" from Ridley's Family Market and don't what to do with them, Ridley's has a program, Hometown Advantage that allows customers to donate their points to to various organizations, such as the Blackfoot Senior Center. "We are asking the people in town who don't use their points to donate them to the senior center," said administrative assistant Cara Fitzgerald.
Blackfoot Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man Wants Hospital to Remove Surgical Clip (Jan '08)
|Apr 30
|Peki
|272
|Review: Top Line Auto Sales (Mar '13)
|Feb '17
|Happy customers
|10
|don't eat at the pizza hut on 17th st (Feb '08)
|Feb '17
|WOW
|26
|Any green?
|Feb '17
|Yadayada
|1
|Swingers in Idaho falls
|Feb '17
|Blinky1235
|1
|Destiny Speirs
|Feb '17
|just weird
|1
|Good rescue it was: Yoda the tortoise saved fro...
|Jan '17
|Still Laughing
|55
