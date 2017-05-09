Hold on for a bumpy ride

Hold on for a bumpy ride

Monday May 8 Read more: Prince Albert Daily Herald

The 12th annual Clunie-Cooper Memorial Professional Bull Riding event was held at the Art Hauser Centre on May 5 and 6. In 2015 Oleson won the Canadian Professional Bull Riding Finals event title in Saskatoon and last year he won the $20,000 Monster Energy Champion's Challenge, again in Saskatoon. "I don't know what it is about up here, but it just works out for me, I guess," Oleson said.

Blackfoot, ID

