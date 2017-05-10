High School Rodeo at Blackfoot

The District IV High School Rodeo has completed all but one weekend of performances and with just Friday and Saturday, May 19-20 left for the cowboys and cowgirls to earn spots in the State Rodeo Finals in June. Friday night's action at the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds brought out some pretty good performances including another stellar ride by Firth's Colton Clemens in the Bareback Riding.

