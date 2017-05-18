Grandfather sentenced for injury to a child
Sentenced for injury to a child, Kelley Anderson, 60, from Blackfoot was sentenced on Thursday to a minimum of two years and a maximum of 10 years in the Idaho Department of Correction. Seventh Judicial District Judge Bruce Pickett then suspended this sentence and put him on probation for six years.
