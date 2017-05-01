Early voting opens for May elections

Early voting for the Tuesday, May 16, elections is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, in the elections office of the Bingham County Clerk's office in the Bingham County Courthouse. In-person early voting is open until Friday, May 12. Absentee ballots will be received at the elections office until 8 p.m. on election day, May 16. Where only one candidate filed for office, there will be no election.

