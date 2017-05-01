Community college could help train wo...

Community college could help train workforce

Monday May 1 Read more: Post Register

An economist who studies the local labor market and an area employer whose business relies on skilled labor both say a community college would improve eastern Idaho's economic prospects in coming years. Bonneville County voters will go to the polls May 16 to decide whether to create a community college district that would convert Eastern Idaho Technical College into the College of Eastern Idaho.

