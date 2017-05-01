City council approves changes at golf course
Blackfoot City Council members approved ordinance changes to the Blackfoot City Municipal Golf Course, such as amending the Golf Professional from a contract to a city employee and removing the limit of stickered carts. Parks and Recreation Director Scott Hays spoke about the possibility of losing some money on cart rental, but that it is important to retain the core golfer.
