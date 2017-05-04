Business and math team up at Independence High
So what's cookin'? Students at Independence High School have been whipping up skin care products in Bonny DuPuis' Healthy Living/Healthy World class. These products are for sale at the Career Fair that will take place today, Friday, May 5, at Independence High School, 155 E. Francis in Blackfoot.
