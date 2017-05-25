Buddy Poppy Days declared in Blackfoot
On Thursday, Blackfoot Mayor Paul Loomis met with officers from the John L. Powers VFW Post 9443 to recognize Buddy Poppy Days in Blackfoot. The poppy represents the blood shed by American Service members and it reiterates the VFW commitment to not forget their fellow service members' sacrifices.
