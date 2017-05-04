Arts & Music briefly

The second annual Ammon Scottish Festival is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 13 at McCowin Park. The event will feature live Celtic music from regional bands Barrowburn, Chad Jensen, Runestone, and Teton & District Performing Arts, Scottish dancers from Highland Havoc Dance Exhibition, and performances from Stasia Acrobats.

