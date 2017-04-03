Youth group pleads Council for support of non-smoking law
Blackfoot Police Officer Greg Austin and Katie Hammond with the Blackfoot Bingham County Youth Coalition asked the Blackfoot City Council for a letter of support in passing an ordinance that would make it illegal for adults to smoke on school property in Bingham County. Currently there is no law to prevent smoking by adults on school property.
