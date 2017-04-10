Young girl donates hygiene items to Blackfoot Senior Center
Rilie Wools, 9, a fourth grader at Stoddard Elementary School, surprised The Bingham County Senior Center with a large donation of hygiene products this week. Rilie heard about the Hygiene pantry at the senior center and wanted to help.
