Ybarra to visit Rocky Mountain Middle School
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra will swing through eastern Idaho on April 13 as part of her post-legislative stops to check progress and improvements of the state's schools. Ybarra will visit with administrators from Rocky Mountain Middle School at 10:30 a.m. Before visiting the Bonneville Joint District 93 school, Ybarra will stop in Twin Falls, Pocatello and Blackfoot.
