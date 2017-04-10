Waste shipment leaves Idaho

The 2 cubic meter shipment left the Advanced Mixed Waste Treatment Project with little fanfare Thursday afternoon and headed down the road to Blackfoot, destined eventually for Carlsbad, N.M. It's a significant step toward getting transuranic waste out of Idaho, but it likely will fall far short of what's required to meet a deadline set forth in the 1995 Settlement Agreement. The shipment's destination is the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant, a storage facility that was shut down in 2014 following a pair of accidents that resulted in a low-level release of radioactive material.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.