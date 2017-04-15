Two arrested for warrants, drugs at I...

Two arrested for warrants, drugs at I.F. hotel

Local law enforcement arrested Nicholas Olsen, 34, and Chanel Bistodeau, 32, for warrants and drugs at Fairbridge Inn & Suites, 850 Lindsay Blvd., according to an Idaho Falls Police Department news release. Olsen of Ammon was arrested on a U.S. Marshals warrant, a Bingham County warrant, felony possession of a controlled substance and resisting and obstructing law enforcement.

