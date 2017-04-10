The City of Blackfoot talks about the pool bond
Blackfoot City Treasurer Holly Powell and Blackfoot Swimming Pool manager Jeanette Spears gave a presentation to attendees of the Greater Blackfoot Area Chamber Luncheon Wednesday. The two explained to the audience the need for the bond to upgrade the pool.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Morning News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Blackfoot Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Top Line Auto Sales (Mar '13)
|Feb '17
|Happy customers
|10
|don't eat at the pizza hut on 17th st (Feb '08)
|Feb '17
|WOW
|26
|Any green?
|Feb '17
|Yadayada
|1
|Swingers in Idaho falls
|Feb '17
|Blinky1235
|1
|Destiny Speirs
|Feb '17
|just weird
|1
|Good rescue it was: Yoda the tortoise saved fro...
|Jan '17
|Still Laughing
|55
|Donna Thorngren found guilty of murder (Oct '07)
|Nov '16
|Somebody
|319
Find what you want!
Search Blackfoot Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC