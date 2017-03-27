Stucco falls from Blackfoot City Hall
Friday morning, a large piece of stucco and insulation fell off of the west side of the Blackfoot City Hall building and into the alley. The material fell from the middle section of the wall and the section above was loose and ready to fall.
