Shelley hosts Invitational Track Meet
The annual Shelley Invitational Track Meet will take place on Thursday and there will be a star studded class of entries including the recent cross country individual champions in both the 3A and 4A girls classification. Shelley's senior star Paytin Drollinger has been entered as has Blackfoot's senior Michelle Pratt who are scheduled to square off in both the 1600 meter run and the 800 meter runs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Morning News.
Add your comments below
Blackfoot Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Top Line Auto Sales (Mar '13)
|Feb '17
|Happy customers
|10
|don't eat at the pizza hut on 17th st (Feb '08)
|Feb '17
|WOW
|26
|Any green?
|Feb '17
|Yadayada
|1
|Swingers in Idaho falls
|Feb '17
|Blinky1235
|1
|Destiny Speirs
|Feb '17
|just weird
|1
|Good rescue it was: Yoda the tortoise saved fro...
|Jan '17
|Still Laughing
|55
|Donna Thorngren found guilty of murder (Oct '07)
|Nov '16
|Somebody
|319
Find what you want!
Search Blackfoot Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC