Schools compete in Food Feud
Snake River Junior High and Mountain View Middle School began their second annual "Food Feud" Monday, April 3, to help support the Blackfoot Community Food Bank at and Community Dinner Table . Snake River is currently at 1.98 cans per student while MVMS is at 1.13 cans per student.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Morning News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Blackfoot Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Top Line Auto Sales (Mar '13)
|Feb '17
|Happy customers
|10
|don't eat at the pizza hut on 17th st (Feb '08)
|Feb '17
|WOW
|26
|Any green?
|Feb '17
|Yadayada
|1
|Swingers in Idaho falls
|Feb '17
|Blinky1235
|1
|Destiny Speirs
|Feb '17
|just weird
|1
|Good rescue it was: Yoda the tortoise saved fro...
|Jan '17
|Still Laughing
|55
|Donna Thorngren found guilty of murder (Oct '07)
|Nov '16
|Somebody
|319
Find what you want!
Search Blackfoot Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC