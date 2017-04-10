Rugby makes blackfoot appearance

The Bingham United Silverbacks battle through the wind, rain, snow, sleet and hail and still had the Capital Eagles to deal with on Saturday as Rugby came to Blackfoot in fine style. The three teams featuring the local high schools in the area fought hard, but all three came up on the wrong end of their scores, as the girls fell 72-12, the junior varsity went down 60-13 and the varsity would fall 52-22.

