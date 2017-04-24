Remembering young accident victim, Cole Baler
The Greater Blackfoot Area Chamber of Commerce is offering green bronco ribbon free to any business that would like to display it at their business to honor Martin Cole Baler, the Blackfoot High School senior who lost his life earlier this week in an auto accident. "I'm hopeful to unite a community in this tragic loss," said chamber director Julie Ann Goodrich.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Morning News.
Add your comments below
Blackfoot Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Top Line Auto Sales (Mar '13)
|Feb '17
|Happy customers
|10
|don't eat at the pizza hut on 17th st (Feb '08)
|Feb '17
|WOW
|26
|Any green?
|Feb '17
|Yadayada
|1
|Swingers in Idaho falls
|Feb '17
|Blinky1235
|1
|Destiny Speirs
|Feb '17
|just weird
|1
|Good rescue it was: Yoda the tortoise saved fro...
|Jan '17
|Still Laughing
|55
|Donna Thorngren found guilty of murder (Oct '07)
|Nov '16
|Somebody
|319
Find what you want!
Search Blackfoot Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC