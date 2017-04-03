Preliminary hearing continues for Castillo
Jesus Adan Castillo from Blackfoot appeared before Seventh Judicial Magistrate Judge James Barrett for his preliminary hearing on Thursday. Because discovery is still ongoing between the state and defense, Castillo's preliminary hearing has been rescheduled at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 20, before Barrett.
